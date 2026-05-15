Congratulations to new OPALCO board members

It is easy to congratulate the two new OPALCO Board members this year — Congratulations Lauras! Both have backgrounds with strong qualifications and I’m sure will do an outstanding job, along with the existing five board voices.

If I have any advice, it is through the lens of a co-op member: listen (sometimes even ideas that may seem unworkable have a useful thread of insight), research (there is a whole world looking for solutions to grid issues), and communicate (a conversation will often solve issues before they become barriers).

To Laura Derevensky, from San Juan Island, and Laura Stern, from Orcas Island, my heartfelt congratulations!

Rich Goodhart,

San Juan Island