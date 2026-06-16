SJC publishes the ‘Budget in Brief’ to summarize the 2026 budget

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County is pleased to publish the 2026 Budget in Brief, posted in tandem with the full 2026 budget book. Rich with graphics, photos, and reduction and expenditure highlights, the Budget in Brief provides an overview of the County’s complex and numerous funds, as well as the key initiatives and community services funded by the budget.

“A combination of challenges at the Federal, State, and local levels led to difficult decisions about how to continue supporting baseline and mandated services while trimming away discretionary costs,” said County Manager Jessica Hudson. “For 2026, the County decreased its Current Expense fund budget by $2.3 million and continues to engage in more intense budget work to identify additional savings and review revenue streams.”

About the 2026 budget

The County Council reduced the originally projected $6.6M deficit in the 2026-27 status quo biennial budget (which could have been up to $10M if all new spending had been approved) via a series of 14 meetings during the summer and fall. After a series of strategic cuts, the Council determined that focusing on a one-year budget for 2026 would allow the organization to maintain some additional personnel and services while allowing more time to address changes for 2027 and beyond.

The 2026 adopted budget includes cuts to staffing (about $1.1M) and to department operating expenses, including $330K from public health, $338K from public safety and $338K from Parks & Fair, among other reductions.

Budget in Brief

The 11-page Budget in Brief is divided into six major topics that guide readers through the budget process and highlight themes throughout the 360-plus page full County budget:

• Financial overview: A review of the County’s total revenues and expenses.

• County funds: Understanding the 33 different funds that make up the County budget and how they support key programs like affordable housing, County roads, and the Land Bank.

• Current expense/general fund: An overview of what departments/programs are funded via the County’s largest fund, including public safety and court services, financial services and community development, health services and Council, and more.

• How did we get here: A timeline of budget discussions and a review of external pressures on the budget, including increasing operating costs, state and federal funding cuts, stagnated revenues and new unfunded mandates.

• How did we balance the 2026 budget: A list of approximately $1.7 million in budget cuts from the General Budget/Current Expense fund that support various County services, including public health, public safety and environmental services.

• Funding priorities: A list of key projects and services the 2026 budget continues to fund, including affordable housing, transportation infrastructure, Land Bank preserve maintenance and more.

“This 2026 Budget highlights the programs and services that are key to islanders,” said Hudson. “Many thanks to our staff for their continued dedication to the work of local government on behalf of our community.”

Read the full Budget in Brief on the County’s budget webpage at sanjuancountywa.gov/2030/San-Juan-County-Budget.