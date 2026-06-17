LWV Observer Corps notes on public meetings

Submitted by the League of Women Voters Observer Corps, a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed participation in government. The Observer Corps attends and takes notes at government meetings to expand public understanding of public policy and decisions. The notes do not necessarily reflect the views of the League or its membership.

Fire District #3 Commissioners’ regular meeting of May 19

Chiefs Karl Kuetzing and Michael Hartzell congratulated and swore in five of six new recruits known as the “solid six” starting off the Commissioners’ meeting: Emilio Santiago, Dominick Tarantelli, Stewart Bell, Max Mattox, and Madison Miller. John de La Haye was absent. The recruits completed four-and-a-half months of training.

The Burn Permit Program is still at an impasse. Chief Noel Monin wrote to the fire marshal and the San Juan County Community Development Department. He told them that the County owes the Fire District $29,000-plus. The commissioners discussed next steps, including inviting agency leads and the fire chief to a working meeting to resolve the problem. Meanwhile, the Fire Department will continue to investigate complaints when dispatched.

A design concept for Stuart Island West Station 3741 was presented and accepted by Stuart Islanders at a special meeting coordinated by Bruce Becker of Stuart Island. After some discussion, a vote for the design received 77% approval. Commissioners approved presenting the design to the school board as early as next week.

Camp Nor’wester on Johns Island will be leasing a garage to the Fire District for their equipment. Much like the agreement with Stuart Island East, the camp will provide labor and materials to improve the building. In the long term, this will help build a Brigade and improve insurance rates for the island.

Two five-month seasonal positions are filled, with a prospective start on June 1. Both are trained in wildfire management.

San Juan County Council regular meeting of May 27

Council Chair Justin Paulsen read an adopted resolution recognizing June as Pride Month for San Juan County in support of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Budget planning and priorities were the main topics of discussion, with presentations from the Auditor’s Office concerning the current budget shortfall and the need to continue to close a substantial gap between revenue and expenses. With increasing costs and stagnant revenues, Council is aware of having to consider cuts to services for the 2027 budget following the recent vote to disapprove a levy lid lift. Council will need to examine all mandated and non-mandated services, request department analyses of discretionary tasks performed and consider the consequences of staff and service reductions. While there is not a current formal hiring freeze, departments are “on hold” for hiring vacant positions until the budget is approved. Council has agreed to budget-focused meetings (June 15, 16 and 24), in addition to the regular sessions (June 9 and 30), in consideration of deadlines for budget review (August) and submission (November).

Angela Broderick, Climate & Sustainability Coordinator, presented the Master Plan update for the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, with their mission and vision for wise investments for the community and a sustainable tourist economy. Applications for grants will open June 1, with an applicant workshop available on June 16; the deadline for applications is Sept. 11. Ryan Page discussed three approved affordable housing grants and remaining funds available for anticipated applications.

Council approved a resolution to adopt generative artificial intelligence use policies, with the understanding that guidelines will change as AI advances. Josh Weiss, policy advisor, gave an update on the Washington state Legislature, bills passed and failed, and a budget overview. He encouraged consideration of Washington State Association of Counties priorities for the 2027 legislative session that might affect San Juan County, including possibly reworking the failed bill on a vacation rental tax to fund affordable housing. A bill concerning a detached Accessory Dwelling Unit was successful.

The Chadwick historic homestead stabilization project on Lopez and the Picnic Point conservation easement on Shaw were approved for submittal of applications.

A public hearing for siting an essential public facility on Shaw will be held on July 28 at 9:15 a.m.

Friday Harbor Town Council regular meeting of June 4

Executive Assistant Julie Greene presented an Annual Report on the Friday Harbor Arts Commission. Adrian Kilpatrick and Teresa Smith have stepped down from the Commission. Joining the Commission are Mary McCulloch and Council member Dyer. The Poetry Contest submissions are due by July 31.

Greene reported that a public works employee proposed having a mural at the wastewater treatment plant once the improvement project is completed. Discussion of this proposal ensued. Greene reported that the Town earned the “Well City Award” for the 11th year in a row, winning a 2% discount on employee health premiums. 53% of town employees participated in this voluntary program, saving over $13,000 in health care premiums.

Council passed Resolution 3026 authorizing change orders to the Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvement Project for an estimated $1,009,579.

Council approved Resolution 3027 to hire consultant Heather Lee to provide a comprehensive operational assessment for the finance department on a contract not to exceed $25,000. The purpose of this assessment is to increase operational efficiencies, identify operational risks and strengthen accountability and resiliency of the finance department.

Administrator Denice Kulseth reported on an agreement made with the Port of Friday Harbor to assist the Town with its flower baskets. The Town will purchase the same type of flowerpot the Port uses. These pots are reusable and have a water reservoir tank at the bottom. Currently, the Town waters its pots seven days a week while the Port only waters three times a week. This should lead to considerable savings in labor costs.

Recording of Town Council meetings can be viewed at https://www.fridayharbor.org/2202/Agenda-Meetings-and-Video.