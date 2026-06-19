Signs on light poles subject to $125 fine per posting per day

Submitted by the Town of Friday Harbor

It is illegal to post signs, posters, flyers, and any other objects on light poles, benches, or other public property within the town of Friday Harbor without a permit per municipal code (Chapter 12.28 Private Use of Public Property). Each posting constitutes a civil infraction subject to a fine of $125, and each day is considered a separate violation.

The Town’s streets department crew is spending a significant amount of time removing flyers that have been taped and glued to street poles. “Per municipal code, the Town is required to remove these notices,” explained Town Administrator Denice Kulseth. “This pulls the crew away from their normal duties of sweeping streets, filling potholes, replacing street signs, cleaning catch basins, repairing fire hydrants, and other duties vital to safe travel.” Posters are allowed on wooden poles located at three intersections: Spring and Caines Streets (near Spring Street School), Second Street and Blair Avenue (across from the high school reader board), and Second Street and Tucker Avenue (below the tennis courts).

Anyone with information regarding the perpetrators is asked to contact Town Hall at 360-378-2810 or the Sheriff’s Office at 360-378-4151.