PeaceHealth Peace Island earns Level III stroke certification

Submitted by PeaceHealth Peace Island Medical Center.

In a significant milestone for patient care in the San Juan Islands, PeaceHealth Peace Island Medical Center has, for the first time, been officially designated as a Level III Stroke Center by the Washington State Department of Health. This designation recognizes the hospital’s ability to provide rapid assessment, stabilization and life-saving treatment for stroke patients — bringing advanced care closer to home.

The achievement highlights the hospital’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, timely care despite its unique geographic challenges. It also reflects a coordinated, multidisciplinary effort that spans departments and specialties.

Peace Island submitted the application to the Department of Health in February, Nurse Manager Stephanie Bullard said.

“Over several months, we developed evidence-based stroke protocols and policies, aligned workflows across departments and completed comprehensive education for both nursing staff and physicians,” she said. “Achieving Level III Stroke Center status enhances our ability to provide timely, high-quality stroke care locally and ensures appropriate stabilization, treatment and transfer when needed.”

The multidisciplinary effort involved teams from the Emergency Department, Imaging, Laboratory, Pharmacy and Quality, as well as San Juan Emergency Medical Services.

As a Level III Stroke Center, Peace Island is equipped to:

• Quickly recognize and evaluate stroke symptoms.

• Initiate emergency stroke treatments, including thrombolytic therapy when appropriate.

• Stabilize patients and coordinate transfers to higher-level stroke centers if advanced intervention is needed.

• Provide education and prevention resources to the community.

Timely treatment is one of the most important factors in reducing disability and saving lives after a stroke, said David Feiger, MD, Emergency Department medical director.

“Every minute matters during a stroke,” said Feiger. “Having this level of capability locally ensures that our patients receive immediate care when they need it most, improving their chances of recovery.”