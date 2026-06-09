LWV Observer Corps notes on public meetings

Submitted by The League of Women Voters Observer Corps, a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed participation in government. The Observer Corps attends and takes notes at government meetings to expand public understanding of public policy and decisions. The notes do not necessarily reflect the views of the League or its members.

San Juan County Board of Health, May 20

Director Mark Tompkins reported that ACH has a new CEO, and Community Collaboration has received $20,000 for the Recovery Café.

He presented a budget update for Foundational Public Health Services. He expected no budget clawbacks for the 2025- 2026 budget on FPHS grant funding. For the 2026-2027 budget, FPH expects a budget reduction of $346,000, effective July 1. The director is working with human resources on the next steps. Suggestions to address the reduction in funds are expected in the next few weeks.

The County’s current budget for 2026-2027 expects a significant revenue shortfall. Council will be working to consider multiple options. There will be required cuts based on state funding reductions and County budget cuts from expected revenue shortfalls of several million dollars.

Evergreen Recovery Centers is a contractor for behavioral health care. They will coordinate hiring of a licensed behavioral health professional who will work with law enforcement so that our sheriffs can focus on law enforcement issues.

Using Opioid Settlement Funds, a contract was finalized with Lopez Youth Prevention to focus on Youth Prevention, Youth Mentoring and Latinx youth leadership.

Opioid Addiction Recovery Support uses funds from the opioid settlement disbursement that San Juan County receives. The program receives $150,000 over a two-year period to support individuals recovering from opioid use disorder. The County contracts with Compass Health for the County, Orcas Community Resource Center for Orcas Island and Joyce L. Sobel Family Resource Center for SJI. $25,000 is funded for each organization and $75,000 is held back for future dispersal.

Community Court Project is an initiative of San Juan County District Court. Teams are working together on a court structure designed to be inclusive to vulnerable populations. One-tenth Mental Health Tax Program focuses on community wellness, school-based mental health and primary intervention programs. Home Visits (formerly SafeCare) meets with families, and steps three through five provide support for children 3 to 5 years old.

The contracted company for Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health Services is STEPS, which provides in-home therapy, education and family support for infants and toddlers from birth to three years old.

San Juan County Council regular meeting of May 26

Council Chair Justin Paulsen read an adopted resolution recognizing June as Pride Month for San Juan County in support of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

Budget planning and priorities were the main topics of discussion, with presentations from the Auditor’s Office concerning the current budget shortfall and the need to continue to close a substantial gap between revenue and expenses. With increasing costs and stagnant revenues, Council is aware of having to consider cuts to services for the 2027 budget following the recent vote to disapprove a levy lid lift. Council will need to examine all mandated and non-mandated services, request department analyses of discretionary tasks performed and consider the consequences of staff and service reductions. While there is not a current formal hiring freeze, departments are “on hold” for hiring vacant positions until the budget is approved. Council has agreed to budget-focused meetings (June 15, 16 and 24), in addition to the regular sessions (June 9 and 30), in consideration of deadlines for budget review (August) and submission (November).

Angela Broderick presented the Master Plan update for the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, with their mission and vision for wise investments for the community and a sustainable tourist economy. Applications for grants will open June 1, with an applicant workshop available on June 16; the deadline for applications is Sept. 11. Ryan Page discussed three approved affordable housing grants and the remaining funds available for anticipated applications.

Council approved a resolution to adopt generative AI use policies, with the understanding that guidelines will change as AI advances.

Josh Weiss, policy advisor, gave an update on the Washington state Legislature, bills passed and failed, and a budget overview. He encouraged consideration of the Washington State Association of Counties’ priorities for the 2027 legislative session that might affect San Juan County, including possibly reworking the failed bill on a vacation rental tax to fund affordable housing. A bill concerning detached Accessory Dwelling Units was successful.

The Chadwick historic homestead stabilization project on Lopez and the Picnic Point conservation easement on Shaw were approved for submittal of applications.

A public hearing for siting an essential public facility on Shaw will be held on July 28 at 9:15 a.m.

Public Hospital District # 1 May 27

Deputy Superintendent Evan Perrollaz for Superintendent Nathan Butler: PHD met with the Port of Friday Harbor for discussion; the Port is interested in infrastructure, and the PHD is interested in housing. PHD met with Mark Tompkins of the San Juan County Health Services to get an overview of the state of public health/health care. The Request for Proposal for the electric vehicle charge stations at the Village is complete; a grant from the Washington Department of Congress will cover the cost. The RFP for the Village roof repair will need professional advice for proper details and scope.

Village at Home: There has been a turnover in patients, including a Medicaid patient who went to the Village. We are looking at the feasibility of licensing for VA benefits, given procedural hurdles. Directors Levasheff and Perrollaz are ready to go on the Certified Nursing Assistant training program.

Village at the Harbor Director Tina Levasheff attended the Washington Health Care Association conference in Seattle and made good connections and rapport with off-island providers to aid the referral process, and obtained good emergency planning information from the Sedro-Woolley facility that evacuated during the Skagit flooding. There are a couple of units available, and a new Medicaid resident moved in. The new assistant director will begin June 17, with a press release forthcoming and an open house to welcome her.

EMS Chief T.J. Bishop: April was busy with 123 calls, a record for April and more typical numbers for summer. Bishop took over on April 6, with Butler stepping down as EMS chief. It was a busy month for ALS and BLS training.

Finance Committee, Commissioner Frazer: Received financial report on Village at Home prepared by Butler; the numbers looked good. Will meet in the future with the other SJC PHD chairs (Orcas and Lopez) to explore how to make a stable Community Health Care Network.

HR Director Hannah Johnson reported on Butler’s official transition as PHD superintendent, which will require a report to the state and a new job description. Perrollaz will have all paperwork ready for the board’s approval next month.

There will be additional financial data for review next month.

San Juan Island School Board, May 27

The board celebrated retiring employees: Ray Adams, school tech support; Tamara Carter, speech and language pathologist; Myah Thompson, teacher; Al Turnbow, teacher; and Jose Domenech, director of finance.

Two students (Charlotte and Hazel), third and fourth graders, and teacher Alex Finch, from Stuart Island School, presented a report on their Olympic National Park field trip. They viewed the Nature Bridge exhibit and did activities surrounding the creation of the Olympic Mountains.

Sarah Werling-Sandwith and Summer Clark reviewed the Transition to Kindergarten and EACAP programs for 3- to 5-year-old children. Both programs prepare the children for starting kindergarten and have proven to significantly improve the performance of these children versus those who enter kindergarten without advance preparation.

Fire Chief Monin presented architectural drawings for the fire station on Stuart Island. Site preparation work is planned for this summer. As the property belongs to SJISD, he was presenting the design for approval to move forward, which the board approved.

Vera Schoulz presented the ASB report. All state-required testing has been completed. Finals will be completed in the next two weeks. All sports programs have ended, and graduation will be June 6.

Superintendent Woods presented a review of the Griffin Bay school. Enrollment for both on-island and off-island students at the end of May was 98.

Director Brock Hauck reviewed the Capital Projects for the next three school years. The projects, which will be started and hopefully completed prior to the start of the 2026-2027 school year, are siding replacement and painting in the middle school; elementary school ADA walkway; maintenance shed and parking at the high school; replacement of hot water heaters in the Turnbull gym; and bus parking area and infrastructure. Future years will be presented separately.

Donations were gratefully received from Valmark for $10,000 to support the San Juan Institute and $30,000 from the Stocker Foundation for Early Learning covering SY26-27.

Student enrollment is slightly above budget for the school year at 792 for all grades, and total revenue at the end of the school year was just above budget. 2026-2027 enrollment and budget were discussed with the board, and a final budget is expected next month. Approval for the public bid of excess inventory was discussed and approved.