Congratulations, class of 2026!

The Friday Harbor High School Class of 2026 received $550,000 in scholarships this year, as they live up to their motto- “Don’t be afraid to give up the good to go for the great.”

By Marieke Danniau

Journal contributor

The mixed weather of the day turned into a sunny evening on June 6, just as Friday Harbor High School celebrated the graduating class of 2026 in the Turnbull gymnasium. Three of the graduating seniors gave heartfelt speeches about their time spent on the island, before over $550,000 in scholarships were awarded to the class. The ceremony ended with the class slideshow and finally the official graduation of the seniors, who tossed their caps into the cheering crowd and then dispersed to meet with friends and family outside.

“Earlier, when I said that it was a miracle our school has such incredible programs, I sort of misspoke. Because it’s not a miracle, it’s the direct result of the actions of many individuals,” Valedictorian Flora Vaught said in her speech. “Because we are such a small place, we have the extraordinary potential to make a difference, no matter the scale.”

And what a difference islanders have made for the graduating seniors this year. Money given to students in total surpassed an impressive $550,000, with a large portion coming specifically from the San Juan Island Community Foundation, which gave out over $100,000 in scholarships.

Among other awarders were the American Legion, Coldwell Banker, Friday Harbor Firefighters Association, Island Artisans, Nana’s Holiday House, San Juan Lions Club, Soroptimists International, Westcott Bay Shellfish Co. and many more. Several memorial scholarships celebrating past community members and the students who share their spirit were awarded as well.

Before the seniors officially went from students to graduates and received their diplomas, the class slide show was played and featured three pictures per senior: one of the students as a baby, a child and now as a young adult. With a background track of songs about growing up, like “Slipping Through My Fingers” by ABBA, there were many laughs, “awws” and tears shed amongst the audience.

As the graduates of 2026 move on to new and exciting stages of their lives, class Salutatorian Alison Power reminded them all in her speech, “We sign the wall and know that while we may be gone tomorrow, we have at least one more year of being purple and gold.”