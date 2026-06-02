San Juan Islands Conservation District hosts community meetings on stream and wetland protection

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Submitted by the San Juan Islands Conservation District.

The San Juan Islands Conservation District invites community members to attend upcoming Stream & Wetland Community Meetings on San Juan and Orcas Islands this June.

These free community gatherings will bring together neighbors, landowners and restoration experts to discuss the importance of protecting local streams and wetland habitats. Attendees will learn about watershed health, habitat restoration and practical ways residents can help support healthy ecosystems across the islands.

The meetings will include a short presentation followed by a community Q&A and discussion. Light refreshments will be provided.

Meeting Details

San Juan Island, Sunday, June 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m., SJICD Office, 915 Spring St.

Orcas Island, Monday, June 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m., West Sound Community Club, 525 Deer Harbor Road.

“These meetings are an opportunity for community members to connect with local restoration professionals, ask questions, and learn more about the role healthy streams and wetlands play in supporting wildlife, water quality, and climate resilience,” said Kai Hoffman-Krull, SJICD restoration manager.

The events are open to the public, and all are welcome. The District is a non-regulatory agency, and all restoration work is completed on a voluntary basis and is tailored to your property and goals.

For more information, and to join a waitlist for restoration assistance on your property, visit: www.sanjuanislandscd.org/riparian.