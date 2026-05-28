District 3 swears in six new firefighters

Submitted by the San Juan Island Fire and Rescue

San Juan Island Fire & Rescue proudly welcomed 6 new firefighters into the ranks during a swearing-in ceremony held at Station 31 on Mullis Street. All of them are neighbors across San Juan Island.

Fire Department leadership, firefighters, and family members attended the ceremony, celebrating a milestone moment in the recruits’ careers and marking an important investment in public safety for Friday Harbor residents.

The following recruits were sworn in as the newest Firefighters:

Stewart Bell

John de La Haye

Max Mattox

Madison Miller

Emilio Santiago

Dominic Tarantelli

Chief Noel Monin praised the new recruits for their commitment to public safety, stating, “These six individuals have demonstrated what it takes to become part of the fire family and be ready to serve the community when duty calls. It takes character to complete this program and an innate sense of camaraderie to cross the finish line together.”

The new firefighters completed an intensive 240-hour training academy over the course of 4 ½ months, where they learned the fundamentals of firefighting, first aid, rescue and hazardous materials, and operating essential equipment. The training is designed to prepare responders for the physical, technical and emotional demands of the fire service.

“Firefighting is more than putting out flames. Each recruit has demonstrated the knowledge and character required to serve our community,” said Training Officer, Captain Karl Kuetzing. “We are proud to welcome them to our Department.”