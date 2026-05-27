Superintendent school recaps and updates

By Fred Woods

San Juan Island School District Superintendent

Some people call it spring fever. Others have labeled it senioritis. Whatever the name, students know that vacation is only days away, and the anticipation is evident. As we finish the final chapter of another successful school year at the San Juan Island School District, there is once again a great deal to celebrate across our schools and community.

I have stated before that the last month of the school year is filled with memorable moments. State playoffs for our spring sports teams, final concerts, field trips, promotions, senior exhibitions and, of course, graduation are all scheduled. These activities and events recognize students’ growth and accomplishments. The traditions and pageantry remind us why schools are such important centers of community life and why the work happening every day in our classrooms matters so deeply. As an example, the state recently honored our middle school as a Washington State Recognized School for the second consecutive year due to its dedication to closing opportunity gaps and fostering student success. In the elementary ranks, Ms. deGavre’s third-grade class championed the nationwide READBowl IX, securing first place in Washington state and an incredible eighth-place finish globally out of 30,000 teams.

Every school year brings its own unique challenges, and this year has been no different. The San Juan Island School District is one that this community can be proud of, but we are also cognizant that continuous self-reflection and improvement are necessary. Your school district is committed to this action. We are deeply grateful for our fantastic staff and supportive community, who always come together to ensure our students stay safe and thrive.

The last school day for students will be June 11. While the summer brings a well-earned break for students and staff, it also marks the beginning of another busy season of improvement projects. Thanks to the support of our community through the 2024 levy campaign, several important projects will move forward this summer. Planned projects include the following:

• Siding replacement at the middle school.

• Construction of a custodial shed with additional parking.

• Improved sidewalk access to the Early Learning Center.

• New ADA-compliant access door at the elementary.

• Replacement of the water heaters in Turnbull Gymnasium.

These projects represent continued investment in safe, functional and welcoming learning environments for our students and staff.

At the same time, this season also brings an important farewell. Our school district finance director, José Domenech, will retire on June 30 after many years of outstanding service to this district and community. Domenech’s steady leadership, commitment to students and dedication to excellence have helped leave this district in a far stronger place than when he first arrived. His impact will be felt for years to come. We are excited to welcome Emily Blake as the new finance director. Blake brings valuable experience and energy to the role. She will fill Domenech’s shoes well as she joins the leadership team at SJISD.

This year also brought additional leadership transitions, including the arrival of Jeff Thompson, who joined the district in January as human resources director.

As we prepare for the next school year, the admin teams are already hard at work building schedules, hiring staff and preparing the campuses for students to return in the fall. Teachers will kick off the school year on Aug. 20 at the San Juan Institute, participating in professional development to enrich their classrooms and practice.

While this has been a great year in many ways for this district, challenges remain at the state level. Unfortunately, the Legislature did not improve school funding during this session and, in fact, reduced annual transportation funding. Across Washington, several Transition to Kindergarten programs experienced reductions or eliminations. We are grateful that our Early Learning Center did not suffer that fate and that it continues to grow in ways that benefit our youngest learners as well as this community.

When the seniors walk across that stage on June 6, with Griffin Bay School’s graduation at noon at the Grange Hall and FHHS’s graduation in Turnbull Gym at 5 p.m., the attention of the remaining students will be on wrapping up the year with end-of-year projects. As we put the 25-26 school year to rest, I want to thank our students, staff, families and community for making this year such a positive one. We are proud of what has been accomplished together and excited about what lies ahead.

For more highlights from the year and information for the upcoming school year, watch for our district newsletter that will be posted on the San Juan Island School District’s Facebook page near the last day of school. We hope everyone enjoys a safe, restful and deserved summer vacation.