Lightening your load

By Peggy Sue McRae

Journal contributor

Spring has sprung, and with longer, warmer days, we may get the urge to throw open the windows and shake out the carpets! If that sounds too vigorous, there are many subtler ways to approach spring cleaning. Among my friends, I often hear a common complaint. We are blessed with an overabundance of stuff. Again, there are many ways to approach divesting our lives of material excess.

We can go through closets ruthlessly eliminating anything we have not worn in the past year, or as we learned from organizing expert Marie Kondo, “The best way to choose what to keep and what to throw away is to take each item in one’s hand and ask: ‘Does this spark joy?’ If it does, keep it. If not, dispose of it.”

As I get older, I find myself wanting to be more intentional about redirecting certain aspects of my material goods. Influenced by the philosophy and tradition of Swedish Death Cleaning, it makes sense to me to pass on objects of use or beauty that I still appreciate, but that may be better used or appreciated by others. After thinking I should do it for years, I was finally inspired to send my model whale collection to my niece’s little girl. They are in much more appreciative hands now, and that itself sparks joy in me.

Finding meaningful recipients for our treasures takes time and thoughtfulness. Meanwhile, what’s in the back of that closet you have not opened in years? It can take an attitude of ruthlessness to even look in there. For items that are not family heirlooms but still feel too valuable to part with freely, there are consignment shops for upscale clothes, or you could try selling items on eBay. My eBay consultant tells me eBay is a good way to sell niche items. She further recommends having your packaging ready and on hand to ship items promptly, and if you can, print postage online. That way, you avoid standing in line at the post office.

For donating items, we have a fabulous resource in Friday Harbor’s Thrift House, located just off Mullis as you head toward the Food Co-op and Bakery. You can bring most household goods to the Thrift House. They inspect incoming items and won’t take damaged goods. Thrift House keeps prices reasonable, and if shopping there, be sure to inquire about their senior discount. Treasure Chest, formerly Community Treasures, off the Roche Harbor Road, is another option.

If you have mobility equipment that is in good shape, the Mullis Center accepts donations of canes, crutches, wheelchairs, walkers and knee scooters that they loan out for free. Check with San Juan Hospice if you have medical items like shower chairs or bedside commodes to donate.

This spring, try lightening your load. Even just a little bit.

Resources:

Thrift House: 667 Mullis St., Friday Harbor — 360-378-8483.

Treasure Chest (formerly Community Treasures): 6739 Roche Harbor Road — 360-370-5562.

Treasure Hounds: 365 C Spring St., Friday Harbor — 360-298-9058.

Girlfriends Consignment Shop: 210 Nichols St., Friday Harbor — 360-378-4475.

Second Act: 15 Second St. N, Friday Harbor — 360-378-3828.

San Juan Islands Buy, Sell, Trade: Facebook Group – over 8,000 islander members.

Mullis Center: Mobility items — 360-378-2677.

San Juan Hospice: Medical equipment — 360-472-0322.