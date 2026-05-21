Island Verse Poem of the Week
Published 1:30 am Thursday, May 21, 2026
Welcome to Indian Country
By Rena Priest
Where is Indian Country?
It’s everywhere we stand.
It’s anywhere we dance.
It’s where the earth loves
the feel of our feet.
Welcome to Indian Country.
What does that mean?
It means this is where
we lift our voice in song
and make a joyful drumbeat
so our hearts can sing along.
Welcome to Indian Country.
This beloved country here,
where we honor our ancestors
by growing stronger every year,
by making laughter the answer
that wipes away our tears.
Welcome to Indian Country.
What does the future hold?
In uncertain times like these
we reach for words like hope
and things we can be sure of—
sunrises, beauty, and love.
Welcome to Indian Country.
It’s everywhere we dance and
where the feast is truly grand.
Welcome to Indian Country.
Now give us back our land!