Bird watch with Tyler Davis at the Sculpture Park

Submitted by the San Juan Islands Sculpture Park.

Join us at the San Juan Islands Sculpture Park, June 3 from 8-10 a.m., for our monthly bird walk with local birder and enthusiast Tyler Davis.

Early June can have unpredictable weather, but we are all ready to get outside, along with a few of our favorite birds.

We will be looking for willow flycatchers and western tanagers as they migrate and sighting fledglings from our resident species as they venture from their nests.

Bring binoculars and good walking shoes. The 20-acre park includes a forest, turtle pond and access to Westcott Bay. If you arrive after the walk begins, just look for people with binoculars and join the fun.

There is no fee to participate, but donations are appreciated.

SJISP is a nonprofit organization; all donations go toward park improvements and upkeep.

Volunteers are what keep the park going, so let us know if you would like to volunteer at sjispark@gmail.com.