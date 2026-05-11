Tim Eyman and the 1% property tax cap | Letter

Tim Eyman is the original sponsor of the 1% Property Tax Initiative, a voter-approved measure in Washington state that limits annual property tax increases to 1% for counties and cities (Methow Valley News, https://methowvalleynews.com/2026/05/07/county-voters-will-be-asked-to-approve-levy-lid-lift/). The cap was first adopted in 2001 through a statewide ballot measure, designed to prevent rapid tax hikes and protect taxpayers from sudden surges in property tax bills (Methow Valley News, https://methowvalleynews.com/2026/05/07/county-voters-will-be-asked-to-approve-levy-lid-lift/).

How the cap works

Under the 1% limit, counties and cities can raise property tax collections by no more than 1% per year. This applies to the base levy rate, but new construction taxes are exempt from the cap (Methow Valley News https://methowvalleynews.com/2026/05/07/county-voters-will-be-asked-to-approve-levy-lid-lift/). The measure is intended to ensure that property tax growth keeps pace with inflation and other cost pressures, while giving voters a say on whether to lift the cap.

Eyman’s role

Eyman has been a leading advocate for maintaining the cap since 1999, promoting “$30 Tab” initiatives and opposing new taxes without voter approval (The Daily Chronicle). He has publicly defended the cap as a safeguard against overtaxation, as seen in his 2024 letter applauding Gig Harbor voters who rejected a property tax hike (Gig Harbor Now).

In summary: The 1% property tax cap is a voter-approved limit on annual property tax increases, championed by Tim Eyman, that remains a central issue in Washington’s budget and tax policy debates.

Paul Dossett

Retired San Juan County Assessor

San Juan Island