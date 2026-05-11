The levy: An opportunity to bridge communication | Letter

Perhaps when a levy fails, it is an opportunity: not to shame voters or dismiss concerns, but to pause, reflect, and explore how communication and public engagement can strengthen moving forward.

Too often, important initiatives are presented through dense documents and procedural explanations while many residents are left feeling overwhelmed, unheard, or disconnected from the decision-making process. Posting large amounts of information online is not always the same as meaningful public engagement.

Residents are busy, working multiple jobs, raising families, caring for elders, and navigating economic stress. Perhaps rather than expecting constituents to sort through complex systems alone, local government could continue exploring more accessible and proactive ways to communicate and collaborate with the public.

The cost of communication breakdowns goes far beyond dollars. They erode trust, strain already limited nonprofit and social-services, and unintentionally pit neighbors against one another rather than encouraging shared dialogue around common goals.

There are many proven examples of collaborative governance and elected officials effectively using social media, videos, and community engagement tools to build understanding and trust BEFORE division takes hold.

I believe in our island community and ability to navigate challenges together. Healthy communities, like ecosystems, build trust through adaptive communications.

Pam Hoke

San Juan Island