SJC sheriff’s log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls.

April 29

• A report of suspicious activity on Spring Street was reported to the Sheriff’s Office. It was reported that a male may have been attempting to circumvent an electronic lock, but was unsuccessful. The individual was identified and contacted.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a citizen required to surrender firearms. The deputy confiscated the firearms and provided the citizen with a receipt. The incident was documented.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to an agency needing assistance in the Eastsound area. The deputy learned that a Washington state mandatory reporter wanted the Sheriff’s Office to investigate a circumstance involving a juvenile. The incident was documented.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to an unexpected death in the Eastsound area. The deputy did not observe any signs of foul play. The County coroner was contacted, and the incident was documented.

• A San Juan deputy observed a vehicle that had recently evaded deputies. Upon making contact with the driver, who was under 21, the deputy observed an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle. The driver was arrested for driving under 21 with alcohol, resisting and minor in possession of alcohol and cannabis.

April 30

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a threat that was made to a citizen in the Eastsound area. The deputy learned that the individual who posted a Facebook message did not have criminal intent with the message sent. The incident was documented.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a report of a collision that took place on April 29. The deputy learned that the collision was settled on scene with an exchange of information.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to an unwanted person in the Eastsound area. The reporting party was contacted and signed a trespass warning letter. The incident was documented.

• A deputy on Orcas Island stopped a vehicle on Crescent Beach Drive for speeding. The driver was issued an infraction for speeding 53 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.

• A deputy on Orcas Island received a threat complaint. The person who made the threat was charged with intimidating a witness.

May 1

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to an agency needing assistance. The deputy learned that no crime was committed; however, the subject will require assistance from Washington state. The incident was documented.

• A deputy responded to a report of trespassing in the Olga area. The reporting party was contacted, and the involved parties were issued trespass warning letters.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to an order violation in Eastsound. The protected party was contacted, and it was determined that no violation had occurred.

• A San Juan deputy responded to a report of trespassing. The suspect left the scene and walked into the Sheriff’s Office, where they were arrested for burglary in the second degree and theft in the third degree.

May 2

• A deputy on Orcas Island stopped a vehicle because the driver was suspended. The driver was arrested for driving while their license was suspended.

• At 4:45 p.m., a San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle on Tucker Avenue for having difficulty maintaining their lane. The driver was arrested for DUI and for having no valid license without ID. They later provided a breath sample that was nearly four times the legal limit.

• Deputies on Orcas Island responded to a report of trespassing at a local business in Eastsound. The individual was contacted and arrested for criminal trespassing and resisting.

• A San Juan deputy responded to a report of a citizen dispute at a local business. An individual was issued a trespass warning letter for the business.

May 3

• San Juan deputies responded to a residence on a third-party report of a domestic incident. After investigating, it was determined that no domestic violence took place, but that it was a medical call involving dementia.

• A San Juan deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding in the 500 block of Roche Harbor Road. The vehicle did not yield to the deputy for half a mile and through several intersections. They were issued an infraction for speeding 42 mph in a 25 mph zone. They were warned for failing to yield.

May 4

• Two Friday Harbor cars were involved in a collision at a four-way intersection. An infraction for failure to yield was given.

• A deputy on San Juan Island responded to a report from Adult Protective Services. The deputy spoke with the reported victim and gathered what information they had. A report was completed.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a report of theft at a residence located just outside Eastsound. The reporting party was contacted, the missing items documented and a report was generated.

• A deputy on Orcas Island stopped a vehicle on Orcas Road for speeding. The driver was issued an infraction for speeding 62 mph in a posted 40 mph zone.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a report of harassment. While investigating, the deputy discovered the incident to be a civil issue in nature and provided the reporting party with civil resources.

May 5

• A deputy in Friday Harbor received a report of a violation of court-ordered conditions. The report was sent to adult probation.