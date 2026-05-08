Auditor seeks writers of arguments against ballot measures

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County Auditor Natasha Warmenhoven is seeking people interested in writing an argument against the Lopez Island School District No. 144 ballot measure for the 2026 primary voters’ guide.

To ensure an informed electorate, and in accordance with state law, every district that places a measure on a ballot is responsible for appointing committees to write voters’ guide arguments both for and against the proposition. If a district is unable to appoint committees, that responsibility falls to the County auditor.

The Lopez Island School District No. 144 approved sending Resolution 25/26-6 to voters. If approved, this measure would replace a levy for educational funds to support the district’s educational programs and operations not funded or fully funded by the state. The full resolutions for the district can be found at sanjuancountywa.gov/Current-Election.

If you are interested in writing an argument against the measure, please contact the auditor at elections@sanjuancountywa.gov or 360-378-3357. Up to three people may be named as argument writers, though they may seek the assistance of as many people as needed. Statements are limited to 250 words and are due by May 11, 4:30 p.m.