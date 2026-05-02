2026 San Juan Historical Museum Spring Open House

Submitted by the San Juan Historical Museum.

The San Juan Historical Museum is celebrating its 60th year at the James King Farm, and the museum’s staff and board would love for the public to join the Spring Open House. Admission is free, Saturday, May 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 405 Price St.

All buildings and exhibits will be open, including the new Fishing and Canning Exhibits in the Museum of History & Industry. Buildings include:

• Milk House.

• Carriage House.

• 1891 Scribner Cabin.

• 1894 James King Farmhouse.

• Museum of History & Industry.

• The Original San Juan County Jail.

For those who visited recently for the Quilt Exhibition or haven’t been in a while, now’s the time to indulge in one of the island’s true treasures.

Will you see the ghost in the farmhouse? Will you recognize any tools in the Carriage House? Will you get your picture taken from behind bars in jail? And … will you enjoy cookies? (There may be cookies! First-come, first-served!)