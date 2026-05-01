SJC sheriff’s log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls.

April 22

• A deputy on Orcas Island assisted a citizen in reporting a lost wallet in the Eastsound area. The citizen was provided with information, and the incident was documented.

• A driver who is known to law enforcement as having a suspended driver’s license was seen operating a vehicle. The case was forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for a charging decision of driving while license suspended in the third degree.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a report of an accident on Orcas Road. Both drivers were contacted, and the incident was documented.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a civil complaint regarding a boat, and the incident was documented.

• San Juan deputies located three individuals with warrants for their arrest, one of whom was hiding in a closet. While the deputies were arresting another individual, the partner accessed the deputy’s patrol car and rolled the back window down. She was arrested for trespass in the second degree.

• A San Juan deputy observed someone driving with a suspended driver’s license. The deputy later located the driver and confirmed that they did not have a required ignition interlock device. Citations were issued for driving while license suspended in the third degree and driving without an ignition interlock device.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a hit-and-run complaint. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle. The driver was arrested for hit-and-run, negligent driving in the first degree, driving while suspended and malicious mischief, domestic violence.

April 23

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a report of a traffic offense on Mt. Baker Road. The driver was issued an infraction for no valid operator’s license.

• A Lopez deputy responded to a mental health call. An anonymous caller reported that a teen was posting threatening pictures with a firearm. Upon investigation, the issue was unfounded.

April 24

• A San Juan deputy initiated a traffic stop in the Bailer Hill area for a speeding vehicle. The driver was issued an infraction for speeding 63 mph in a 45 mph zone.

April 25

• Orcas Island deputies responded to an unwanted person in the Eastsound area. The deputies trespassed an individual experiencing a mental health crisis from a friend’s residence. The individual did not want help and walked away.

• Lopez deputies were dispatched to a bicycle collision during the Tour de Lopez. One adult female was transported to the mainland for treatment.

• A Lopez resident was involved in a single-vehicle collision. A report was completed.

• Lopez deputies responded to a missing child during the Tour de Lopez event. A 9-year-old girl became separated from her group and was assisted by Good Samaritans. Deputies reunited her with her family.

• Orcas Island deputies responded to an individual experiencing a mental health crisis. The deputies learned that the individual had assaulted two citizens, and when the deputies attempted to arrest the individual, he assaulted a deputy. The individual was subsequently arrested and booked into jail.

• Deputies on Orcas Island responded to a report of trespassing at a local business in Eastsound. The individual was located and arrested for burglary in the second degree.

• A deputy responded to a report of an unwanted person at a property off Terrill Beach Road. The deputy contacted the person and issued a trespass warning letter. The incident was documented.

April 26

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a trespassing complaint. The subject was contacted and issued a trespass warning letter.

• A deputy on San Juan Island responded to a report of fraud. The reporting party stated their personal information was provided to a third party. A report was completed.

• A deputy on San Juan Island responded to a report of fraud. The reporting party stated their personal information was provided to a third party. A report was completed.

• A deputy on San Juan Island responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch on Roche Harbor Road; the vehicle was unoccupied. The deputy had the vehicle impounded and later was able to locate the registered owner, who was staying at a resort. A report was completed.

April 27

• Deputies on Orcas Island responded to a domestic dispute in Eastsound. The individual was arrested for assault in the fourth degree – domestic violence, and the incident was documented.

• An unattended live-aboard vessel dragged its anchor in Fisherman Bay, creating a hazard for other properly anchored vessels. Attempts were made to locate the owner.

• A Lopez resident was stopped for driving left of the center line and speeding. An infraction was issued as the person did not have a driver’s license.

• A deputy on Orcas was contacted by a homeowner who wanted a neighbor to be trespassed from a property. A trespass warning letter was issued.

• A deputy on Orcas was dispatched to a welfare check. A juvenile was eventually located and returned to his mother.

• Deputies on San Juan Island responded to a report of theft from a store in Friday Harbor. The deputies looked for the suspect but were unable to locate her; it is unknown at this time if the suspect is local to the island. A report was completed.

• Deputies on Orcas Island responded to a domestic dispute. One of the involved was arrested for assault in the fourth degree – domestic violence.

• A deputy on Orcas Island conducted a traffic stop. The driver was issued notices of infraction for no valid operator’s license, no insurance and expired registration. He was arrested on a Department of Corrections escape community custody warrant. His vehicle was towed.

April 28

• Two Lopez drivers were involved in a collision. Deputies and emergency medical services responded.

• A Decatur resident reported possible fraud involving an online travel reservation company creating false reservations for her property.

• A Lopez village business owner found a graffiti moniker scratched into a paper towel dispenser. A local juvenile is suspected.

• The Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an Eastsound business. A self-appointed code enforcer was upset about a sign, which led to a confrontation with employees and patrons. The subject was verbally trespassed from the business.