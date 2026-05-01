Dept. of Health confirms all SJC shellfish growing areas meet public health water quality standards

Submitted by San Juan County.

The Washington State Department of Health has completed its annual review of shellfish growing area classifications and confirmed that all growing areas in San Juan County continue to meet the state’s stringent public health standards.

Based on water sample data collected in the previous year and assessment of potential sources of pollution, DOH has determined that no classification downgrades are necessary at this time. Additionally, no shellfish growing areas in San Juan County are currently threatened with a downgrade. You can view all the annual reports at https://doh.wa.gov/community-and-environment/shellfish/growing-areas/annual-reports.

The annual reports can also be found on DOH’s Commercial Shellfish Map Viewer (https://fortress.wa.gov/doh/oswpviewer/index.html) by clicking on a growing area and selecting the Annual Growing Area Review Document link. You can use the online Commercial Shellfish Map Viewer to see current water quality, station location information and query data in the “Find Something” box.

Shellfish growing area classifications are a critical tool for protecting public health. Everyone plays a critical role in protecting water quality. Simple actions, like maintaining septic systems, cleaning up pet waste, properly disposing of waste from boats and RVs and managing farm animal runoff, do make meaningful differences.

A key factor in maintaining these high standards is the ongoing work of local public health programs dedicated to protecting water quality and environmental health. San Juan County’s efforts include a robust On-Site Septic System Operation and Maintenance Program, which helps prevent untreated wastewater from entering marine waters. These efforts are complemented by the County’s Shellfish Safety Program, which collects shellfish samples countywide to monitor water quality and prevent shellfish-related illnesses.

“Maintaining high water quality standards is essential for protecting both public health and our local shellfish resources,” said Mark Tompkins, director of San Juan County Health & Community Services. “This year’s results demonstrate the effectiveness of ongoing monitoring, community partnerships, and proactive management efforts throughout the county.”

DOH oversees the safety of commercially harvested shellfish statewide, using national standards to classify all harvest areas. For those gathering shellfish recreationally, the latest safety updates are available through the State’s Shellfish Safety Map (https://fortress.wa.gov/doh/biotoxin/biotoxin.html) or by calling the 24-hour Shellfish Safety Hotline at 1-800-562-5632.