A collaborative conservation with the Land Bank and Conservation District

Submitted by the San Juan County Conservation Land Bank

Join the San Juan County Conservation Land Bank and the San Juan Islands Conservation District on May 6 for a conversation on collaborative, landscape-scale restoration at Mount Grant Preserve on San Juan Island. Over the past five years, partners have worked together to restore fifteen acres of grassland, savanna, and woodland habitat as part of the broader San Juan Islands Landscape Scale Restoration project, funded through the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

This talk will highlight lessons learned from implementing restoration across multiple ownerships and management goals, including approaches to prescribed fire, invasive species management, and re-establishing native plant communities. We will also explore how partnerships—with organizations such as the San Juan Preservation Trust, Washington State Parks, and the Samish Indian Nation Department of Natural Resources—have shaped both the process and outcomes of this work.

Looking ahead, we will share how this collaborative model is expanding into riparian and wetland restoration across the islands, supported by new funding through the Washington State Conservation Commission. These upcoming efforts will focus on improving water quality, groundwater storage, wildlife, and culturally important plant species.

Whether you are a landowner, practitioner, or community member, this talk offers a chance to learn how long-term partnerships, shared stewardship, and integrated restoration approaches are helping shape a more resilient ecological future in the San Juan Islands.

When/Where: This meeting will be held in-person from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the San Juan Islands Conservation District office located at 915 Spring Street, Friday Harbor, WA. Community members may also join virtually via Zoom.

Please click here to attend virtually via Zoom.

Contact tanjaw@sjclandbank.org or phone 360-370-7655 for more information.

Media Contact: Tanja Williamson, Outreach/Volunteer Coordinator, tanjaw@sjclandbank.org, 360-378-4402