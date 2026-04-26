Whale Museum Open House May 1

Submitted by The Whale Museum.

The Whale Museum will be hosting an Open House event on Friday, May 1, from 4-7 p.m. This is a great opportunity for the community to meet the new faces at The Whale Museum and learn more about the education and research work in which the museum is engaged.

This event is free and open to the public!

Booths will be staffed with leaders from The Whale Museum’s Education Department, the Soundwatch Boater Education Program, the Response Program, the Sightings Network and the Be Whale Wise program. There will be a raffle, staff will host activities and games, and museum scientists will be available to hear questions and comments about their programs and the upcoming field season.

Light refreshments will be served! The upstairs exhibit hall will also be open to explore free of charge, and the gift shop will be staffed for anyone looking to do some evening shopping.