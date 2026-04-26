‘Man of La Mancha’ pens May 8 with a special opening-night celebration

Submitted by the San Juan Community Theatre.

“Man of La Mancha,” based on Cervantes’ epic 17th-century novel, “Don Quixote,” is a remarkable, poignant, moving Golden-Age musical, featuring stirring songs such as “Dulcinea” and the now-famous standard “The Impossible Dream.” Against all odds, Quixote and his trusty squire Sancho Panza take to the road in a quest for chivalry and to seek out the good and innocent in a world filled with darkness and despair. The mad Don Quixote may think a windmill to be a giant and a tavern to be a castle, but along the way, he also transforms a wretched woman into a beautiful lady — and proves that an old man’s belief can truly make him a knight.

Community Arts Theatre Society is delighted to present a special opening-night celebration with the launch of our Spring Musical that will take place at SJCT in the Steel Garden from 6-7:15 p.m. and will be open to all on opening night ticket holders for “Man of La Mancha” (21-plus)!

The show runs May 8 through May 24 with 7:30 p.m. performances on Thursdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. performances on Sundays. Join the quest and get your tickets now! Tickets are $27 for adults, $15 for students and $5 for student rush tickets.

Thursdays are pay-what-you-can admission at the door.

Content warning: “Man of La Mancha” contains haze, mature themes, references to bodily harm and scenes of emotional and physical intensity. Recommended for ages 13-plus.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.sjctheatre.org or at our box office (360-378-3210), open 11 a.m to 2 p.m, Tuesdays through Fridays.