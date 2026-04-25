Jennifer Krembs honored as Trailblazer Award recipient by Washington Municipal Clerks Association

Submitted by the Town of Friday Harbor

The Washington Municipal Clerks Association proudly announces that Jennifer Krembs, Town Clerk for the Town of Friday Harbor, has been named the recipient of a 2026 WMCA Trailblazer Award. This award recognizes a member in the first four years of their career, regardless of their title, honoring individuals who demonstrate specific achievements, innovation, or impact accomplished within the past operating year, either for their entity or within WMCA.

Jennifer Krembs joined the Town of Friday Harbor in May of 2024 after being in education for 22 years. Since her time with the Town, her expertise and background in education have helped the Town with implementing a new records management system, updating policies, and creating opportunities for youth and community engagement.

“We are thrilled to recognize Jennifer Krembs for her commitment to process improvement and professional excellence,” said Heidi Napolitino, Immediate Past President of WMCA. “Jennifer exemplifies the values of our organization by taking the lead to make the path easier for those who follow.”

The award was presented at the annual WMCA Conference on March 18, 2026, in Kennewick, Washington, where colleagues and peers celebrated Jennifer’s achievements.

For more information about the WMCA Trailblazer Award, please visit the WMCA Awards Webpage: www.wmcaclerks.wildapricot.org/WMCA-Awards

About WMCA

Founded in 1969, the Washington Municipal Clerks Association is a non-profit membership association. The purpose of our association is to promote professional and educational standards for Municipal Clerks in local governments throughout the State of Washington; to provide improved local governmental services in the State; and to support the Constitution of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. WMCA champions professional growth and education by providing training opportunities, shared resources, and networking experiences.