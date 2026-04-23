Sheriff’s Office moves into new substation on Lopez Island

A map of the new location of the substation.

Submitted by San Juan County.

This week, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office’s substation on Lopez Island is getting a new home. Now located at 2467 C Fisherman Bay Road, the new substation is situated behind the Public Works building and equipment shed. Once the move is complete, the Sheriff’s Office will host an open house to welcome the community to theLopez Station aerial new site.

Why does the County need to relocate its Sheriff’s Office substation on Lopez Island?

The Sheriff’s Office had been renting office space from the Lopez Fire District for the past several years. The Fire District is interested in expanding its operations and notified the County on March 25, 2025, that it would no longer be able to extend the County’s lease, prompting the need to look for a new location.

During the June 10, 2025, and Aug. 19, 2025, meetings, the County Council was briefed on the process of identifying a new building and location for the Sheriff’s Office substation. A community meeting to discuss the move was held on Sept. 22, 2025.

Where did the new substation come from?

To cut down on costs, the County opted to use a surplus, modular building from Island County and extra space at the County’s existing Public Works property along Fisherman Bay Road.

“The costs to us were transportation and retrofitting of the new portable, which was much less than any other options at this time,” said County Manager Jessica Hudson.

The County’s existing parcel already includes access to power and water, and is centrally located on the island, allowing for easy public access and dispatch opportunities. This parcel was also able to accommodate the 26-by-38-foot modular unit the County received from Island County to serve as the new substation.

What are the next steps?

Moving will occur April 21-23 as the County’s Facilities and IT departments ensure all necessary connections are up and working. Once the Lopez Sheriff’s Office team is settled, there will be an open house to welcome the public.