Susan Grout presents ‘Small Town Therapist’s Red Hot Tips’

Submitted by Griffin Bay Bookstore

Griffin Bay Bookstore presents San Juan Island’s own Susan Grout with her new memoir Small Town Therapist’s Red Hot Tips, May 6 at 7 p.m.

Susan will read from her book, tell some funny stories, and inspire you with her resilience. She’s offering a repeat performance of her book launch, since it was beyond standing room only at the first event.

“I’ve written this book to be accessible both to therapists and lay readers. I’ve provided specific tips for everyone to create a happier, healthier life. And I’ve included some funny stories about my life and work as well as some of the grief I’ve experienced along the way.”

Susan had a career as a Friday Harbor therapist, and has been active in the community for many decades. This is her first book, although she is no stranger to writing, as she has maintained a blog for many years. She even had a story published in Stuart McLean’s Time Now for the Vinyl Cafe Story Exchange titled No Ordinary Cat.

Susan will beshare selections from her new book, answer your questions, and inscribe copies which will be for sale at Griffin Bay Bookstore. Griffin Bay Bookstore is located at 155 Spring St., Friday Harbor, WA is an independent bookstore. When you shop locally and support your independent bookstore you nurture your own community.