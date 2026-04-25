Community Accelerator Grant returns in 2026 with $10M in unrestricted funding for Washington arts and cultural nonprofits

Submitted by ArtsFund.

Returning for a fourth year, the Community Accelerator Grant will distribute $10 million in unrestricted funding to arts and cultural nonprofits across Washington state through a continued partnership between ArtsFund and Allen Family Philanthropies. Applications will open later this summer, with continued priority for communities with less access to mainstream funding.

Since 2023, the Community Accelerator Grant program has distributed $30 million to over 1,000 organizations across all 39 Washington counties. With this additional $10 million investment, total funding through the program will reach $40 million, making it among the largest unrestricted funding programs for arts and cultural organizations in the state. More than 90% of grantees return year-over-year, providing vital support for an essential sector. The program’s signature low-barrier application and rapid funding turnaround set it apart from traditional grantmaking models.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with Allen Family Philanthropies to provide unrestricted funds to arts and cultural organizations across Washington,” said Michael Greer, president and CEO of ArtsFund. “Since 2023, we have invested $30 million through more than 2,400 grants across all 39 counties in Washington. These funds have had dramatic impacts to the communities they serve, from increased programming to bringing on staff, program awardees are adding immense value to their communities.”

The Community Accelerator Grant program will continue to provide unrestricted funding to organizations whose primary mission is to produce or support arts and cultural activities. New this year, the program’s eligibility will shift to focus on organizations with annual operating budgets of $1 million or less, recognizing the impact that small- and medium-sized nonprofits have in the sector and that these grants will have an outsized impact on organizations with budgets under $1 million. At a time when many arts and cultural organizations are facing rising costs, these flexible dollars allow recipients to determine how to use the funds to best advance their missions. While there are no reporting requirements, 2025 grantees are anticipated to use funds for programming, staffing, and facility-related expenses.

“In the last three years of this program, organizations have demonstrated how flexible funding can accelerate their stability and growth,” said Lara Littlefield, executive director for partnerships and programs, Allen Family Philanthropies. “The Community Accelerator Grant reinforces critical infrastructure in the arts and culture sector across the state. Communities across the region benefit directly, through the programs, performances, and dialogues these experiences generate.”

Demand for the program continues to grow year-over-year, showcasing how vast and vibrant the Washington cultural community is, as well as demonstrating the need for unrestricted funds. Additionally, the need for funding among small-budget groups has grown over time. Since the first year of the Community Accelerator Grant, the proportion of grantees with budgets under $1 million has grown from 81% to 85% of the total grantee pool, with the most growth in the segment of grantees with budgets under $100,000. The creative economy in Washington accounts for nearly $120 billion annually to the state’s GDP; however, state investment is among the bottom two-thirds in the nation at $0.98 per capita.

Luc Jasmin, co-founder of Spokane Word, commented that, “This year especially, we felt like we really needed somebody to be on us, to meet us where we’re at, to encourage us. And that’s what [the Community Accelerator Grant] has been able to do.” Previous recipients have used funding to launch free community programming, to explore new partnerships, to retain staff and stabilize operations.

The Community Accelerator Grant will continue its Community Advisory Panel model. The panel comprises stakeholders from across the state and will inform the application process, eligibility criteria, outreach, grant ranges and awardee slate.

ArtsFund will host a virtual informational webinar this summer for prospective applicants, with accessibility accommodations available. Frequently asked questions and application materials, along with multiple translations, will also be provided. Additional details, including the webinar date, will be announced separately. For updates, please visit https://www.artsfund.org/accelerator/.