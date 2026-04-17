Sing along with the art at the San Juan Island Library

Submitted by the San Juan Island Library

The latest art at the San Juan Island Library is inspired by songs, both popular and obscure! The new art exhibit, titled Songs, Delightful Songs, will be showing for visitors, staff, and volunteers until June 20. Featured are abstract or representational pieces created by professional, emerging, and beginning artists, by adults, teens, parents, and children. All are welcome!

Many vibrant and interesting pieces are featured in this show, including:

• Commanding attention in the library’s main salon is an elegant oil painting by RaVae Luckhart inspired by Rollin’ on the River by Creedence Clearwater. Luckhart’s intriguing title is Bob Went Fishing, But He Fell Through the Ice.

• Sue Evans created a multi-media piece representing an array of women, many from San Juan Island. Its title is also the title of the song by Helen Reddy, I Am Woman Hear Me Roar.

• Red Roses In A Turquoise Vase, a delightful oil painting by Hank Vergona, fits the song The Rose by Bette Midler.

• For those enjoying rock and roll, Larz Anderson’s pen and ink creation, JUMP, A Portrait of Tom Waits.

• The Stillpoint School students offer an abundance of paintings with musical notes surrounded by their favorite swirls of color. These can be viewed in the Children’s Area.

• Joining the library show for the first time are five students from Hope Harbor Children’s Center. The exuberant art is created by students as young as five years old. They can be found in the adult reading nook.

The shows are open to the public, and all talent levels are welcome. The Library Art Committee hangs five shows a year with themes varying from Life with Animals & Pets; Bridges, Barns & Buildings; Art Quilts; Travel the World to In the Style of Great Artists. Participants bring their ready-to-hang or place- on-shelves-art from 10 am-12 pm on the designated Saturdays. Cards with the themes and dates are available at the library. The next hanging after this show will begin on June 20, featuring the theme In My Backyard. We look forward to your participation!

Library staff can answer any questions you have at 360.378.2798 or sjlib@sjlib.org. Library programs and cards are free of charge to San Juan Island residents. In addition to its collections of books, videos, equipment, games, audiobooks, and other materials to loan, the library also provides public access computers, WiFi, and a suite of databases that patrons can access in the library or at home. Library hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m, Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm, and Sundays noon to 3 p.m.