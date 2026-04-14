Master Chorale presents Spring Messiah

Submitted by San Juan Master Chorale

G. F. Handel’s Messiah doesn’t end with the Christmas story. The birth of Jesus Christ is presented in Part I of his masterwork, but the libretto (words) as written by Handel’s friend, Charles Jennens, continues the Biblical account of the life-ministry, trial, crucifixion, death, resurrection, ascension, and promised return of the Christ.

Our spring performances will present the musical scenes felt to best proclaim what is called Christ’s “Passion” with some of the most moving and beautiful, familiar and uplifting choruses and solos—a fitting climax to the Easter season.

SJMC’s youth chorus, NovaStella, will also present some joyful springtime songs for your enjoyment. This is a concert for the whole family. Please join us, the concert is free!

The events are on April 18, from 7-8 p.m., doors open at 6:20 p.m., and April 19 from 3-4 p.m., doors open at 2:20 pm. at the Presbyterian Church.