Civics trivia

Presented by the League of Women Voters in honor of Earth Day.

1) When was the Endangered Species Act passed in Congress?

a) 1963.

b) 1973.

c) 1983.

2) What was not an aim of the Endangered Species Act?

a) To protect fish, wildlife, and plants that are threatened or endangered.

b) To conserve the ecosystems upon which endangered species and threatened species depend.

c) To compensate private landowners for the loss of land value resulting from habitat protection on their property.

3) How many domestic species have been listed as threatened or endangered since the Endangered Species Act was implemented?

a) 805.

b) 1,125.

c) 1,732.

Last week’s answers:

1. Which president signed the first Clean Air Act? Answer: Lyndon B. Johnson.

2. Which president created the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and

Atmospheric Administration? Answer: Richard Nixon.

3. Which president vetoed the Clean Water Act, only to be overturned by a bipartisan vote of Congress? Answer: Richard Nixon.