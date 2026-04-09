Let Washington’s students breathe and learn clearly | Letter

What is the biggest issue in school? A lack of focus, or the structure of grades? No. It may literally be the air students breathe. Without proper ventilation, carbon dioxide builds up quickly in enclosed spaces, breaking the natural human cycle of breathing oxygen in and carbon dioxide out. This causes reduced concentration, headaches, and fatigue. Outdoor air contains about 425 ppm of CO₂, but at 950 ppm, just twice that level, studies show a 15% decline in cognitive scores, and a 50% decline at 1,400 ppm (Harvard, 2016). Alarmingly, one study found that 85% of classrooms already exceeded 1,000 ppm (NBC, 2019).

The solution? Individually, opening the windows is the most effective method for introducing fresh air into the room. On a state level, Washington’s schools are stuck with 1991-era standards because of a long-standing budget “proviso” that blocks modern health rules. Right now, our representatives debate the 2026 supplemental budget. We must demand they finally lift this restriction and fund the modern, updated science-based WAC 246-370 proposed by the Washington State Board of Health, and replace the outdated 246-366 WAC. It’s time to let Washington’s students breathe and learn clearly.

Thank you for your support.

Julius Matsumura

San Juan Island