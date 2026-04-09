Another sunny island Easter

Easter weekend was full of family events. Saturday, April 4, San Juan Island Fire and Rescue partnered up with the Sheriff’s Office, EMS, Island Rec, the San Juan Island Library, the Joyce L. Sobel Family Resource Center and 4-H at Jackson Beach. Participants were encouraged to bring items for the Friday Harbor Food Bank. On Easter, April 5, families gathered for the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Roche Harbor. The actual hunt was over in no time; however, families mulled about in the gardens, enjoying the sun.