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Another sunny island Easter

Published 1:30 am Thursday, April 9, 2026

By Heather Spaulding

Heather Spaulding Staff photo
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Heather Spaulding Staff photo
Heather Spaulding \ Staff photo An unofficial Easter bunny made an appearance.
Rosemary and Bill Shaw’s grandchildren with their Easter baskets.
A baby Easter Bunny was also in attendance.

Easter weekend was full of family events. Saturday, April 4, San Juan Island Fire and Rescue partnered up with the Sheriff’s Office, EMS, Island Rec, the San Juan Island Library, the Joyce L. Sobel Family Resource Center and 4-H at Jackson Beach. Participants were encouraged to bring items for the Friday Harbor Food Bank. On Easter, April 5, families gathered for the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Roche Harbor. The actual hunt was over in no time; however, families mulled about in the gardens, enjoying the sun.

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