Friday Harbor players shine in winter 2025/2026 All-League basketball awards

By Declan O’Malley

Journal contributor

Friday Harbor High School basketball had a strong showing in the Winter 2025/2026 All-League awards, with several student-athletes taking home honors.

On the boys’ side, Mamadou Hoskins earned second Team All-League honors, while Duncan Bogart received Honorable Mention. The award-winning duo helped lead the Wolverines to a fourth-place league finish.

For the girls basketball team, Vera Schoultz was named to the first Team All-League. Schoultz played a key role in helping the team achieve a fifth-place finish in their league.

Full boys basketball All-League recognition

First Team All-League:

● Chase Anderson – Coupeville.

● Hunter Anderson – Darrington.

● Jake Feddema – Mount Vernon Christian.

● Ezrah Hudson – Mount Vernon Christian.

● Chase Connell – Orcas Island.

Second Team All-League:

● Mamadou Hoskins – Friday Harbor.

● Grady Stuvland – Darrington.

● Owen Carlson – Mount Vernon Christian.

● Jaxon Silver – Mount Vernon Christian.

● Timeteo Malo – Orcas Island.

Honorable Mention:

● Duncan Bogart – Friday Harbor.

● Alex Olson – Concrete.

● Camden Glover – Coupeville.

● Keaton Bailey – La Conner.

Coach of the Year: John Getzinger – Mount Vernon Christian.

Team Sportsmanship Award: Concrete Lions.

Full girls basketball All-League recognition

Most Valuable Player: Alexa Brown – Mount Vernon Christian.

First Team All-League:

● Vera Schoultz – Friday Harbor.

● Kylie Selin – Concrete.

● Faith Jenkins – La Conner.

● Maeve McCormick – La Conner.

● Grace Mounts – Mount Vernon Christian.

● Sofia Mahony-Jauregui – Orcas Island.

Second Team All-League:

● Haylee Armstrong – Coupeville.

● Nora McCormick – La Conner.

● Anika Brunk – Mount Vernon Christian.

● Carolanne Votipka – Mount Vernon Christian.

Honorable Mention:

● Stellah Nick – Concrete.

● Cara McMillion – Darrington.

● Charlotte Winter-Lamphere – Orcas Island.

Coach of the Year: Haley Cruz Winchell – Orcas Island.

Team Sportsmanship Award: Orcas Island Vikings.