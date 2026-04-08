Friday Harbor players shine in winter 2025/2026 All-League basketball awards
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, April 8, 2026
By Declan O’Malley
Journal contributor
Friday Harbor High School basketball had a strong showing in the Winter 2025/2026 All-League awards, with several student-athletes taking home honors.
On the boys’ side, Mamadou Hoskins earned second Team All-League honors, while Duncan Bogart received Honorable Mention. The award-winning duo helped lead the Wolverines to a fourth-place league finish.
For the girls basketball team, Vera Schoultz was named to the first Team All-League. Schoultz played a key role in helping the team achieve a fifth-place finish in their league.
Full boys basketball All-League recognition
First Team All-League:
● Chase Anderson – Coupeville.
● Hunter Anderson – Darrington.
● Jake Feddema – Mount Vernon Christian.
● Ezrah Hudson – Mount Vernon Christian.
● Chase Connell – Orcas Island.
Second Team All-League:
● Mamadou Hoskins – Friday Harbor.
● Grady Stuvland – Darrington.
● Owen Carlson – Mount Vernon Christian.
● Jaxon Silver – Mount Vernon Christian.
● Timeteo Malo – Orcas Island.
Honorable Mention:
● Duncan Bogart – Friday Harbor.
● Alex Olson – Concrete.
● Camden Glover – Coupeville.
● Keaton Bailey – La Conner.
Coach of the Year: John Getzinger – Mount Vernon Christian.
Team Sportsmanship Award: Concrete Lions.
Full girls basketball All-League recognition
Most Valuable Player: Alexa Brown – Mount Vernon Christian.
First Team All-League:
● Vera Schoultz – Friday Harbor.
● Kylie Selin – Concrete.
● Faith Jenkins – La Conner.
● Maeve McCormick – La Conner.
● Grace Mounts – Mount Vernon Christian.
● Sofia Mahony-Jauregui – Orcas Island.
Second Team All-League:
● Haylee Armstrong – Coupeville.
● Nora McCormick – La Conner.
● Anika Brunk – Mount Vernon Christian.
● Carolanne Votipka – Mount Vernon Christian.
Honorable Mention:
● Stellah Nick – Concrete.
● Cara McMillion – Darrington.
● Charlotte Winter-Lamphere – Orcas Island.
Coach of the Year: Haley Cruz Winchell – Orcas Island.
Team Sportsmanship Award: Orcas Island Vikings.