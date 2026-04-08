Friday Harbor golf recap

Submitted by coach Jack Rice.

The 2026 high school golf season has opened with more challenges than rain. The weather gods haven’t been on our side, and our players have become very familiar with a new term: the mud ball. It doesn’t fly quite like a clean golf shot, and our first three opponents were all in the early stages of building their programs. I’m not sure any of them had a player who could break 60 for nine holes.

But this past week, the rain finally ended. We ran into two well-established programs — arch-rival Orcas and then Mount Vernon Christian — and they reminded us what real competition looks like.

Match vs. Orcas

Played in a steady rain, the Orcas match tested both skill and toughness. Our team stayed warm and dry in their new Columbia rain jackets (thank you, school district), but staying dry wasn’t enough to slow down a strong Orcas squad.

Orcas scoring leaders:

Josh Spinner — 37 (medalist).

Joe Anderson — 41 (defending state champion).

Tim Milo — 41.

Levi Ashcraft — 42 Team total: 161.

Friday Harbor scoring:

Jack Hess — 39.

Sam Herda — 47.

Dylan Lawson — 51

Oliver Grifo — 51 Team total: 188.

Despite the loss, there were bright spots. Our No. 1 player, Jack Hess, carded a 39 and noted afterward, “At least I beat the State Champion by two shots.”

The match also gave us a chance to introduce rising eighth grader Oliver McGuire to high-level competition. We paired him with the state champion and two multiyear state qualifiers — a trial by fire that he handled with a smile. McGuire shot a 54 and walked off the course saying it was “a lot of fun.” He reminds me of a young Jack Hess, except he plays golf from the left side. His future is bright.

Girls match: Spring Street sophomore James Hollingsworth led all girls with a 50 and is on the verge of consistently breaking that 50 barrier. Orcas’ Katie Spinogatti followed with a solid 52.

Match vs. Mount Vernon Christian

Thursday brought the best weather of the season — sunshine, no wind and a course in perfect condition. Many players took advantage of the good weather.

Friday Harbor scoring:

Jack Hess — 40.

Sam Herda — 43.

Oliver McGuire — 44.

Randy Rebhan — 49 Team total: 176.

MVC scoring:

Seth Rowland — 39.

Josh Toner — 40.

Owen VanderKooy — 40.

Sean Russell — 47 Team total: 166.

One of the highlights came from Sam Herda, who opened his round with a birdie on the par-5. Starting “in the red” does wonders for confidence. Once players realize being under par isn’t something to fear, their mental game changes.

Girls match: MVC’s Alyssa Pringle, a returning state competitor, posted an impressive 43. Hollingsworth shot a 54, and playing alongside an experienced golfer like Pringle will help her see how attainable breaking 50 can be.