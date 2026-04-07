‘Start by Believing’ to make a change

Though the islands statistically have a lower occurrence than other Washington counties, it does happen, and there are community members who live next door, work in and own local businesses who are survivors of sexual assault, carrying their secret deep inside. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. To shine a light on the issue, SAFE San Juans is hosting Start by Believing on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Juan County Courthouse lawn.

“It still happens here,” SAFE staff member Dave said, adding that in a majority of the calls they receive, the perpetrator was not a stranger, making it hard for them to report it, adding, “Often they are worried about the abuser and what will happen to the abuser.” Because society seems to be predisposed to believe sexual assault couldn’t happen, that the person being accused could not have done it, the person harmed, either is not believed or is afraid of not being believed, simply due to the initial reaction.

“Instead, as a society, let’s believe them, support them and let the courts sort it out,” Dave said. “So many people are predisposed to thinking ‘They’re making it up,’ so that is one of the big goals of Start by Believing. To change the initial response to one of support and care rather than skepticism and judgment.”

There are those out there who make up stories to get the person in trouble, Dave clarified, but that is rare, and for the justice system to work out.

A victim’s advocate for the San Juan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office noted that, “The initial reaction someone receives after disclosing that they have experienced sexual assault or abuse can have a long-lasting effect on their recovery. While doubt or blame can exacerbate trauma and deter people from reporting what happened or seeking additional assistance, being believed helps restore a sense of safety, dignity, and control. ” A representative from the Prosectuting Attorney’s Office will be at the event, which is part of a global campaign dedicated to transforming how people respond to sexual assault disclosures by fostering a culture of belief and support. Local organizations and agencies that are involved in sexual assault cases will be present to share information about the services they provide to support survivors on their path to healing. Those groups include Peace Health, Compass Health, Superior Court Services, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office and SAFE San Juans.

“One of the best ways to promote recovery and accountability is to foster a culture where survivors are treated with compassion rather than cynicism,” the victim’s advocate told the Journal. “Start by believing refers to putting empathy and support first — in that first moment — rather than suspending all critical thinking in every situation. When survivors are met with compassion rather than skepticism, we create communities that foster healing and hold systems accountable.”

According to SAFE San Juan’s staff, the primary purpose of this event is to encourage community members to take the Start by Believing Pledge, a commitment to believing survivors when they come forward. Research shows that 58-94% of survivors first seek help from friends and family, making it crucial that our community respond with belief and support. This simple yet powerful act can make all the difference in whether a survivor feels safe enough to seek further help on their healing journey.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is also participating. Sheriff Eric Peter told the Journal that “Start by Believing is a trauma-informed response to reports of sexual assaults and our deputies have all received training on trauma-informed responses to sexual assault calls.”

He added that, “By improving our personal and professional interactions on these calls and treating victims with empathy and compassion, while we gather facts for the investigation, it helps to foster an environment where the victims feel heard.”

This is an opportunity to learn about the critical resources available in San Juan County for survivors who choose to seek help, whether for themselves or someone they know in the future.

Online and virtual pledges are available for those unable to attend in person. These pledges will be added to our in-person display. Additionally, the pledge banner will remain on the courthouse lawn throughout April, allowing community members to stop by and add their pledge at any time during the month.

To pledge, visit https://www.safesj.org/pledge.