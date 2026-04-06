Kiwanis trade scholarships available

Submitted by the Kiwanis International of Friday Harbor

Pursuing a trade? Healthcare, plumbing, electrician, welder, truck driver? It takes all kinds of people to make this world go ‘round- apply now for a Kiwanis scholarship!

According to the Kiwanis website, “Over the last eight years, Kiwanis has provided over $169,000 in scholarships. With a senior class of 45 students, Kiwanis was able to award most of them with a scholarship to continue education at a college or a trade school. President Sharon Hooper stated, “I can think of no better gift than helping young people to continue their education. With a good education, all kinds of doors can be opened that will have a profound effect upon their lives. Every little bit helps when you head off to college for the first time.”

Go to www.fridayharborkiwanis.org.