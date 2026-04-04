Update on proposal for limited deer hunting on Orcas Island

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Submitted by San Juan Island.

The Land Bank extends a hearty thank you to all who attended our March 23 public meeting about potential hunting at Turtleback Mountain and North Shore Preserves. Staff from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife presented details about state hunting program rules, practices and safety protocols, and described the ecological benefits of deer population management in the islands. Staff from the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission provided an overview of coordinated tribal hunting in the region and discussed the cultural importance of regaining access to the islands. If you were unable to attend the meeting, please visit our YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EaB7F72PpxA&t=294s) or webpage (https://sjclandbank.org/deer-hunting-on-conservation-land-bank-preserves/) for a link to the recording.

Proposal highlights:

• Proposed Turtleback hunting zones are within the Reserve Areas and were selected for their relative isolation from trails and neighbors (map: https://sjclandbank.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/TB_HA.png). If approved, Phase 1 would begin in late 2026 (approximately Oct. 11-31).

• The proposed North Shore hunting zone would include the entire preserve minus the beach (map: https://sjclandbank.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/North-Shore-Potential-Hunting-Areas-scaled.png). North Shore Preserve would be closed to the public during tribal hunting (Nov. 1-18).

Laws and safety highlights:

• San Juan County does not allow the use of hunting rifles, only short-range arms.

• During the state-managed hunting period, only one two-person hunting party would be allowed at a time.

• During the tribal-managed hunting period, only one two-person hunting party would be allowed at a time.

• Advanced reservations and non-lead ammunition are required for each hunting party.

• Property boundary and trail buffers would be established and marked at a minimum of 100 feet from trails and neighboring properties.

Public engagement is key to the Land Bank’s planning and operations. Written comments deadline has been extended and will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Monday, April 20, by emailing erinh@sjclandbank.org.

More information and background resources on hunting in the San Juan Islands are available from WDFW, as well as in the Washington hunting regulations (https://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations).

Contact: Tanja Williamson, tanjaw@sjclandbank.org, 360-378-4402.