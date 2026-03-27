Wolverines tennis has fresh faces

According to veteran coach Kevin Cullen, this year’s girls tennis team consists of many new faces after losing many seniors last year. For many of the girls, this will be the first time playing.

“We are focused on teaching basic skills and the love of the game,” Cullen says, adding, “Tennis is a game that benefits you for the rest of your life.”

The team is also smaller this year, 23 in total, and most of those will play singles. Some prefer singles with its independent one-on-one competitive style. For those who desire a team sport, doubles is the game to play. Doubles allows for players to work on their backhand or forehand, depending on the pair.

The state league for girls tennis is small. The Wolverines only compete with one other in the region, and that is Coupeville. “We play them four times,” Cullen said. Once the players make it to District, there are a few othaers to beat.

“It’s just fun,” Cullen told the Journal. “They are great kids. I always have a great time with them.”

The girls’ first home match is March 25, on the Friday Harbor High School tennis courts.