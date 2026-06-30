Platforming more individuals in the queer community | Letter

Editor’s note: The editor would like to reiterate what Kristina Stucki wrote in her column, apologize for our severe error, commit to doing better and platform more individuals from the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

Flattered that the Journal appreciated our outfits, but in regards to our photo being paired with the article on Pride, we were contracted employees by San Juan Island Pride, and regardless of our ally-ship, platforming should go to those integral to the mission (organizers Megan Boe and Memes Bouwman come to mind) the community and the movement. I trust the editor of the Journal will do the right thing and platform more folks in the queer community with the respect they deserve; perhaps one of the awesome drag performers, or any of the queer members of our community that show up every day, proud and fearless.

Nate Fihn

San Juan Island