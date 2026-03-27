Friday Harbor golf team opens season with record turnout and rising talent

By Jack Rice

Coach

The Friday Harbor golf program kicked off its new season with an unexpected surge in participation and a promising group of young athletes. On the first day of practice, only five boys appeared on the putting green — small enough that every name was familiar. But by the end of the first week, the roster had grown to 15 boys and 1 girl, a turnout that surprised even the coaching staff.

Few people realize that the Friday Harbor boys golf team won the state championship for academic performance two years ago, earning the highest GPA in the entire league. “Golfers tend to be a little on the nerdy side,” the coaching staff joked, “and we’re proud of it.”

This season, the team is working with new athletic trainer coach Bryan, who has introduced a stretching and flexibility program to help players improve their game. On Wednesday, he delivered a large pack of gum with instructions to hand it out to new players — “just to see if they can chew gum and walk at the same time.” Despite some early awkward swings — “a bunch of Ichabod Cranes out there,” as the coaches described it — the newcomers are already showing impressive progress. By Friday, most were making solid contact with the ball on every swing. “These young kids are so big and strong once they get it figured out, I feel sorry for the golf ball,” the coach said. Standing among eighth and ninth graders already nearing or exceeding 6 feet tall, he added, “I feel like a munchkin out there.”

Assistant coach Gordy and the staff say the real reward is watching the transformation as young athletes discover a love for the game. Returning upperclassmen have stepped up as mentors, helping guide the new players. Senior Jack Hess and junior Sam Herda are expected to advance deep into postseason play and have strong chances of qualifying for the state tournament. The team’s first four matches will be played at home. On March 17, Friday Harbor hosted Cedar Park Christian and Evangel. For many new players, it was their first competitive experience. “It only takes one good shot,” the coach said, “and I’m sure I’ll hear all about it after the round.”

The program continues to benefit from the generous support of the San Juan Golf Club and the Golf Foundation. The club provides young athletes with an opportunity to learn a sport they can enjoy for a lifetime, while the foundation supplies each player with a new golf shirt so the team looks sharp in competition. “What they do for these kids is phenomenal,” coach Rice said.