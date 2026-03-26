Plea for Peace | Letter

Perhaps, the No Kings rallying cry Saturday could be, “No War!”

As three thousand commercial ships with crews aboard await passage in the Persian Gulf and US Marines and troops steam toward Iran, the potential for ecological and human catastrophe is imminent.

If much of Israel, Iran and the Gulf countries depend on desalination, a plant need not be bombed. Cutting off energy or polluting the source suffices to sever a region’s water supply.

Shortages of an essential ingredient for fertilizer manufacture, natural gas, and oil required for delivery devastate food production. Famine looms, national economies plummet.

Should America land ‘boots on the ground’, I feel the US is being pushed off a ladder into World War III. Please demand peace.

Gay Wilmerding,

San Juan Island