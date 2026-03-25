Woverine baseball team a well oiled machine

The Wolverine’s Baseball Team will be picking up right where they left off last year, Coach Jon Smith says.

“The team picked up right where we left off last season, playing together like a well oiled machine and having fun along the way!. It’s great to see so many of the boys putting in time outside of normal practices.”

The team consists of 18 players, most of whom are returning players. However, there are a few new faces; including Senior Emilio Bayas; Freshman Kash Griffith; 8th graders Given Eisenhardt, Owen Wight, Cody Green, and Clark Klingsch.

The first home game was a 12-2 victory over Mt. Baker High School, according to Smith, “The fan turnout was incredible and the energy at that game was electric, Thank you to everyone for showing up in the cold and rain to support your Wolverines! “

Next home game is March 26 at 4 p.m when they take on Coupeville.

Fpr the season, Smith says, the team goal, besides beating Orcas, is to build on last year’s incredible success.

“Last year was a winning season that ended with a District title and a victory in the state playoffs, which was a lot of fun for the team. We would love to get back to the state tournament, however, having “winning” as a goal will not get us there. I’ve said this before and I will continue to stand by it; winning is a byproduct of success,” Smith told the Journal. “I measure success by the energy in the dugout, and the motivation at practice. We strive for this level of success by continuing to develop these boys into confident, self-sufficient, and team-oriented young men that excel not only as a baseball team, but wherever life takes them after high school.”

This will be Smith’s hird year coaching the team, and the second year coaching with Kirk Holt and Daniel Jang. First year coach Noah Young also joined the staff this year. “These coaches bring years of baseball knowledge and such a great energy to the field with them everyday that I know will translate into another great season,” Smith said, proceeding to give a shout out to the whole team and coaching staff for the hard work and strong start to the season, as well as to the only returning senior, Harrison Edge, who pitched four strong innings in the home-opening victory, and to junior left fielder Colton Rheinberger who was the Wolverine’s player of the game against Mt. Baker, and gave a post-game speech that I could not have said better myself!

“This is going to be an exciting baseball and softball season at Linde Field so we hope to see everyone there!” Smith said.