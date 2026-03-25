Civics trivia

Presented by the League of Women Voters in honor of Women’s History Month.

1. Which American woman activist said: “The future depends entirely on what each of us does every day; a movement is only people moving.”

a) Jane Fonda.

b) Gloria Steinem.

b) Ida B. Wells-Barnett.

2. Which female member of Congress said: “The right way is not always the popular and easy way. Standing for right, when it is unpopular, is a true test of moral character.”

a) Margaret Chase Smith.

b) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

c) Patsy Mink.

3. Which first lady said: “The first lady is, and always has been, an unpaid public servant elected by one person, her husband.”

a) Michelle Obama.

b) Lady Bird Johnson.

c) Jacqueline Kennedy.

Answers to last week:

1. Who was the first female cabinet member in the United States government? Answer: Frances Perkins, Secretary of Labor.

2. Which of these women was the first to serve as U.S. Permanent Representative to the United

Nations? Answer: Jeane J. Kirkpatrick.

3. Which of these women chaired the Presidential Commission on the Status of Women when it was established in 1961? Answer: Eleanor Roosevelt.