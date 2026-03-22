‘The Ramba Effect,’ FHFF’s Best Tales from the Heart feature, screens free on March 27

Submitted by the Friday Harbor Film Festival.

Friday Harbor Film Festival’s Best of the Fest Series continues with another powerful, audience-chosen documentary, “The Ramba Effect,” that will be shown Friday, March 27, at 7 p.m. at the San Juan Island Library and Lopez Center for Community and the Arts. Following the film, director Claire Sandberg will join audiences at the San Juan Island Library screening for a live, in-person Q&A following the film. Viewers on Lopez Island will also be able to participate via a shared Google Meet connection, creating a cross-island conversation about Ramba’s journey, the challenges of filming a high-stakes rescue and the responsibility we share toward animals in captivity.

Free and open to the public, no ticket or RSVP is required. Details are available at fhff.org.

“The Ramba Effect”

Ramba was an Asian elephant who spent roughly five decades in captivity — much of it as the last circus elephant in Chile — living in isolation and poor conditions that left her physically and emotionally scarred. In 2019, after a long international welfare campaign and complex permitting process, she was finally transported 2,550 miles from Chile to Elephant Sanctuary Brazil, a specialized refuge where she could begin to heal.

Her journey by plane and truck was physically demanding and emotionally risky for an aging elephant who had known little kindness. Yet it became a powerful symbol of what is possible when people come together to change one animal’s fate.

Filmmaker Claire Sandberg’s feature documentary follows Ramba from the earliest rescue preparations in Chile through the complex logistics of her transfer and, ultimately, to her first tentative steps on sanctuary soil. The film places viewers alongside caregivers, veterinarians and volunteers navigating bureaucracy, tight timelines and Ramba’s fragile health — all while trying to earn the trust of an elephant who had every reason to fear humans.

At its heart, “The Ramba Effect” is about more than one elephant. Ramba’s transformation from lonely exhibit to cherished individual reflects a broader movement to end the use of wild animals in entertainment and to rethink our relationship with other species. As she explores open fields and forms new bonds, the film gently but firmly asks what we owe animals who have spent their lives serving human amusement — and what true restitution might look like.

The Best of the Fest Series

Each month through September, Best of the Fest presents award-winning documentaries along with Q&As with the films’ directors and subjects. Programs begin at 7 p.m. All Friday Harbor programs will be at the San Juan Island Library. Lopez Island programs will be at the Lopez Island Grange, Lopez Center for Community and the Arts or at the Lopez Island Library. Since they’re on Fridays, they are a great “date night” activity. Mark your calendar for “Sitka’s Hidden Wonders” (feature) plus “From Sea to Shining Sea” (short film) – April 24 at the SJI Library and the Lopez Center for Community and the Arts. Check the rest of the schedule at fhff.org.

“The Ramba Effect” is presented as part of the 2026 Best of the Fest Series, with support from film sponsor: Heaven on Earth Animal Sanctuary; 2026 Best of the Fest in-kind Sponsor: The Journal of the San Juan Islands; and 2026 Best of the Fest Series presenting media sponsor: CascadePBS.