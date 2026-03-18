The Whale Museum announces new virtual art class

Submitted by The Whale Museum.

The Whale Museum is hosting a new, virtual art class on Saturday, April 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The class, “Drawing Inspiration From the Salish Sea,” centers on nature journaling. Through expertly guided exercises, participants will practice noticing patterns, shapes, textures and relationships in native plants commonly found on San Juan Island, including Garry oak, shore pine, Nootka rose and yellow verbena.

This beginner-friendly class is designed for anyone who wants to slow down, look closely and experience the landscapes of the Salish Sea in a new way. No artistic experience is required — just an open and curious mindset!

Exercises will be led by Quinn Fitzpatrick, a naturalist and educator with more than 15 years of experience teaching learners of all ages. A graduate of the University of Washington’s Natural Science Illustration program, they specialize in botanical and landscape drawing and place-based nature journaling.

The class is $20 for members of The Whale Museum or the SSAMN Program, and $25 for general registration. Supplies list and Zoom link will be provided closer to the start of class to registrants!

For more information or to register, visit whalemuseum.org.