Not just a “boop” — K9 Nose Work could increase adoption rates for shelter dogs

In collaboration with the Animal Protection Society of Friday Harbor and the National Association of Canine Scent Work, a local nonprofit called Happy Sniffing is heading a research project focused on K9 Nose Work and its effects on dog adoptability and adoption retention. Certified K9 Nose Work instructor and Happy Sniffing’s research program director, Lisa Holt, has found that dogs that participate in K9 Nose Work — a specific term used to describe the canine scent detection activity developed by NACSW — are markedly happier, calmer and more sociable than before. She hopes to replicate her results through a local scientific study.

Happy Sniffing’s website states, “The proposed research plan is to supply a select group of shelters with tools and funding to provide K9 Nose Work within their shelter, while at the same time, monitoring a control group that will have all the same enrichment activities provided with the exception of K9 Nose Work.”

Holt explained that if the study finds evidence that K9 Nose Work does improve rates of adoptability and adoption retention, “it then gives shelters across the country a tool, if you will, to get grant funding to start K9 Nose Work programs within their shelter.” Holt also plans to do a second study monitoring the rate of adoption retention to see whether or not the dogs that got adopted during the original study continue to stay in their new homes.

The impact on dogs’ behavior from K9 Nose Work is why Holt wants to conduct this study. “You find that the dogs that can’t control themselves in their own skin can start to calm down, and you find that the dog that is shy gains confidence,” Holt said.

She explained that because shelter dogs spend most of their time in a kennel, even with enrichment time, volunteer work and other activities, this leads to boredom and stress, which manifests in behaviors like excessive barking, restlessness and anxiety. Along with basic boredom, shelter dogs can have complicated histories that may include abuse, abandonment or simply the stress of surviving as a stray. If a dog in a shelter is calmer, happier and more friendly, that could aid in them being adopted, as well as staying adopted, Holt said.

The mental energy put into sniffing items out is significant and stimulates dogs easily and effectively. “You can tire the dog out within two to three minutes,” Holt said, thus alleviating some stress and boredom. K9 Nose Work follows a specific learning progression with both dog and handler.

“Dogs start by searching for their favorite food or toy reward hidden in a variety of environments, increasing the challenges and adding new search skills as the dog progresses,” the National Association of Canine Scent Work’s Education Division website explains, “Once target odors are introduced to the dog, he will search for the odor only and find its source, then get rewarded by his handler with his favorite food or toy reward.”

And, as Holt put it, “You start K9 Nose Work with just some boxes and some food.” While later stages of K9 Nose Work typically amp up the challenge of the search for the dog, the activity continues to require minimal materials, time and space. And due to that easy implementation, Holt believes it’s a great fit for the limited resources of animal shelters and potential adopters.

Happy Sniffing is waiting for enough funding for the study to begin. Money for the study will go toward paying nose work-trained personnel and animal shelter employees working on the research. They are currently accepting donations through their website, where those interested can also find information on the study, the research and the team. Happy sniffing!