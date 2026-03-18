Civics trivia

Presented by the League of Women Voters in honor of Women’s History Month.

1. Who was the first female cabinet member in the United States government?

a) Frances Perkins, Secretary of Labor.

b) Shirley Hufstedler, Secretary of Education.

c) Oveta Culp Hobby, Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare.

2. Which of these women was the first to serve as U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations?

a) Madeleine K. Albright.

b) Jeane J. Kirkpatrick.

c) Samantha Power.

3. Which of these women chaired the Presidential Commission on the Status of Women when it was established in 1961?

a) Clare Boothe Luce.

b) Betty Friedan.

c) Eleanor Roosevelt.

Answers to last week:

1. Who wrote a letter to her husband asking him to “remember the ladies” when drafting laws

at the Continental Congress? Answer: Abigail Adams.

2. Who chaired the Seneca Falls women’s rights convention? Answer: James Mott.

3. In 1917, 20 female prisoners at the Abigail Adams Workhouse in Virginia were targeted for the “Night of Terror.” Which group was targeted? Answer: Suffragists.