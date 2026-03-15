The Port of Friday Harbor requests proposals for public art project

Submitted by the Port of Friday Harbor.

The Port of Friday Harbor Commission is requesting proposals for permanent wall-mounted art on the lower west side shower wall exterior at the Friday Harbor Marina. Durable and low-maintenance materials, such as tile, metal, etc., are strongly preferred over painted surfaces.

The installation site available area is 32 feet wide by 6.25 feet tall. All or part(s) of the total installation area may be proposed.

The general theme of the art installation is maritime of ecological.

All components of the installation should be comprised of highly durable, low-maintenance materials.

The Port will allocate a maximum of $25,000 toward the creation and installation of the public art project. The artist shall include a project budget and proponent activities planned for public participation and fundraising to cover any shortfall in the Port-provided funding.

The Port may consider: new original pieces, community art installations, or existing pieces to purchase from an owner or artist (proposal may include or exclude installation).

The Port may also consider a piece beyond the stated budget.

The Port Commission will be the evaluation and selection committee. The commissioners will rely on their own aesthetic sense of what art is best suited for the identified site. If a project is selected, Port staff will create an agreement and contract for the creation and installation.

For more detailed information on submitting a request for proposal for this project, go to https://portfh.org/artrfp on the Port’s webpage.