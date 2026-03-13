OPALCO candidates announced | Vote in OPALCO’s election; voters eligible to win prizes

Submitted by the Orcas Power & Light Cooperative.

The 2026 OPALCO election opens March 18! To allow members to meet each candidate and hear about their vision for the co-op, OPALCO will be hosting two virtual candidate forums (one for each district) on March 18 and March 19 from 5-6 p.m. on Zoom.

As a not-for-profit member-owned cooperative, OPALCO members elect the board of directors, who are responsible for setting policies and rates and guiding the course for our electric utility. It is part of the OPALCO bylaws to hold an annual election, and every vote counts; 10% of the membership is required to vote in order to reach a quorum. As a cooperative utility, democratic member control is one of the seven guiding principles of the organization. Get involved and cast your vote! Plus, members who vote will be automatically entered to win some great raffle prizes, including electric appliances and tools!

The 2026 nominations process is complete. There are two open positions, and the candidates for the 2026 election are:

District 1 (one open position):

Laura Derevensky

Drew Gislason

Richard Goodhart

Adrian Kilpatrick

District 2 (one open position):

Chuks Onwuneme (incumbent)

Conor Anderson

Rick Fant

Michael Readey

Laura Stern

Everyone votes for every open position, regardless of home island.

Due to the large number of candidates for this year’s election, the candidate forum will be split into two sessions, separated by district. This way, there will be enough time to hear from each candidate and ask questions without running over time. Join the OPALCO team and moderator Steve Bowman, of the League of Women Voters, for the virtual candidate forums on March 18 and 19 at 5 p.m. Members are encouraged to come with questions for the candidates. Register for the candidate forum online: https://www.opalco.com/event/opalco-board-candidate-forum/.

Ballots and voting materials will be sent to all co-op members on March 18 via regular mail and e-mail (if there is an email address on file). OPALCO is required to get a quorum of at least 10% of the membership and will be encouraging voter participation by sending paper ballots to every member this year. Our third-party election vendor, Survey & Ballot Systems (SBS), has measures in place to make sure each voter gets only one vote. All members vote in each district for all open positions regardless of where they live.

Candidate information is available now on OPALCO’s elections hub: https://www.opalco.com/election-hub/.

The election closes on May 4 at 10 a.m. Ballots must be submitted online or by mail to SBS; no ballots can be accepted at OPALCO offices.

The Annual Meeting is coming right up on Friday, May 8, at the Lopez Center for Community and the Arts! OPALCO will have the Annual Business Meeting (still virtual) on Thursday, May 7, at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom. Our Annual Member Festival is on Friday, May 8, from 3-6 p.m. This event is for all members and will have information booths, giveaways, an electric vehicle showcase, kids’ activities, a BBQ, bucket trucks and safety demonstrations. The traditional annual meeting prizes will be back: great electric tools and useful items to make your electric life better. If you have any questions about voting, the candidate forum or the annual festival, contact communications@opalco.com.