Opening day boat parade May 3

Submitted by the San Juan Island Yacht Club

To our Friends in service and yachting in San Juan County:

The San Juan Island Yacht Club would like to invite your organization to participate in our annual Opening Day Boat Parade “Red, White and Crew – Celebrating 250 Years of Yachting in America” on Sunday, May 3 in the Port of Friday Harbor. (See attached poster and club announcement). The event is much like the 4th of July parade, just on the water. Participation can be a real treat for your staff and volunteers and is a great way to get visibility for your organization in front of the larger community.

You are encouraged to promote your organization from your boat with placards, banners, t-shirts, etc. Some participants dress in costumes or play music. You will parade by the review boats moored at Spring Street Landing and have your organization announced to the public gathered at the Landing. You will also be eligible to win awards for boats in each of 5 categories: Theme boats – “Red, White and Crew”, Traditional/Nautical, Classic Wooden boat, Human-powered and Commercial.

We encourage you to enter a boat into the parade, and also to invite your folks to view the parade from Spring Street Landing. The parade will commence on Sunday at 3:40 p.m., followed by a celebration and awards ceremony at the San Juan Island Yacht Club at 5:00 p.m. Music will be provided by Friday Harbor High School Jazz Band at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy the classic bar and food for purchase in our clubhouse with a beautiful harbor view. Please come join the fun in celebrating this new season of boating. If you or your organization has other questions, contact Michael Soltman, Fleet Captain, at 360-317-5050.

Boat parade registration is easy and free – now available online at sjiyc.com – go to the website and click the “Register for Opening Day button” at https://sjiyc.com/.